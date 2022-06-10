iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 10,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 5,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

