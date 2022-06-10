iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $23.89 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

