iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.837 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $58.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,746,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,479 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,530.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter.

