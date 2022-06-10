iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

EMXC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $63.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

