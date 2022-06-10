iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 222,372 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000.

