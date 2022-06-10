iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.552 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

TUR stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

