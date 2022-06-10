iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 54,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.