iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.11

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.11 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 28756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.