iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.11

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.11 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 28756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
