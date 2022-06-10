ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has 160.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of ISS A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

