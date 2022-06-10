IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 6.8% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,048,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,120,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,457 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of IT Tech Packaging worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

