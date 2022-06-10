Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.
ITI stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.77.
About Iteris (Get Rating)
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
