Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 152,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.