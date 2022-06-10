ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 114 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.43).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.17) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($149,650.00). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,190.56).

Shares of LON ITV traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 69.09 ($0.87). 18,466,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.77. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

