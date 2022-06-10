Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $197.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from its solid momentum across Core, Payments, and Complementary segments. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees are accelerating services and support revenues. Also, growing Jack Henry digital revenues are contributing well. Additionally, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes are tailwinds. Also, Paycheck Protection Program lending line remains a major positive for processing revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Also, increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are concerns. Further, coronavirus headwinds are overhangs.”

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day moving average is $177.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.