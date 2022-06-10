Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.