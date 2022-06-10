JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

INBX has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.10. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

