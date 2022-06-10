JOE (JOE) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. JOE has a market cap of $71.38 million and $6.04 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00336232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00451576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 384.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025762 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 275,361,939 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

