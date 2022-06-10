John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.40 Million

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce $554.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $556.60 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $475.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of JBT traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

