John Squire Junger Acquires 1,056 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director John Squire Junger acquired 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,729.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FATBB opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.