Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $79,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.