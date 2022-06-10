Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.87.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

