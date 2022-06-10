Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE:ED opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

