Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,853,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.