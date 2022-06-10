Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

