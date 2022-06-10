Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) & Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head-To-Head Survey

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Soda has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jones Soda and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -16.75% -39.21% -22.36% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million 1.86 -$1.81 million ($0.04) -7.45 Real Brands $10,000.00 5,622.81 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Jones Soda has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Summary

Jones Soda beats Real Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, burger restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

