Joseph R. Nerges Buys 1,500 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $14,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $16,861.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $9.65 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.21.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

