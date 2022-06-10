JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 625 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.33) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.40) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.14) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.75).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 467.30 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 528.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 560. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.60).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.