JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $32.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

NYSE DEI opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

