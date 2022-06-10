Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.51

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.51 and traded as low as $33.40. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.73%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.