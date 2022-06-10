Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.51

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.51 and traded as low as $33.40. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.73%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
