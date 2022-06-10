KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

