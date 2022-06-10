Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,695,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,204,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

