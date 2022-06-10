Karpus Management Inc. Takes $498,000 Position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Founder SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOUN opened at $10.04 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

