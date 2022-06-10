Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $303,311.47 and $108,462.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00434537 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 178.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

