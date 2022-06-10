KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $252.69. 30,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.45 and its 200 day moving average is $283.16. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

