KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 207,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,709. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

