KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 396 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,983,000 after purchasing an additional 625,875 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 548,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,272. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

