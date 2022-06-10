KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

