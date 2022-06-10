KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

