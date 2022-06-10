KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 121,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.