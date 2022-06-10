Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Aspen Aerogels worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

