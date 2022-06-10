Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $101,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

