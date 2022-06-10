Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

