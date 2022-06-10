Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 376.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,533 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Magnite worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Magnite by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

