Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,565 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,946 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

