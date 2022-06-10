Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.