Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,154 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 in the last ninety days. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

