Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,963 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Old Second Bancorp worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

