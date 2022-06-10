Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,117.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 185,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

