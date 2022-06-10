Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

