Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $577.75.

Kering stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

