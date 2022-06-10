Kevin M. Mcdonald Sells 50,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NEX stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

